Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.36. 29,128,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,593,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

