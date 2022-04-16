DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNACF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DeNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DeNA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

DNACF stock remained flat at $$15.53 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.60. DeNA has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

