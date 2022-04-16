Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

DNLI opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.82. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $52,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $1,496,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after purchasing an additional 549,985 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 229,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

