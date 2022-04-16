DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Head to Head Analysis

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and ZimVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA 9.90% 12.51% 6.82% ZimVie N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and ZimVie’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA $4.25 billion 2.49 $421.00 million $1.92 25.56 ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.71 -$95.30 million N/A N/A

DENTSPLY SIRONA has higher revenue and earnings than ZimVie.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and ZimVie, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 2 5 0 2.71 ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50

DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus price target of $65.71, suggesting a potential upside of 33.92%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than ZimVie.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats ZimVie on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces. The company also provides dental CAD/CAM products, digital impressions intraoral scanners, mills, and services; and orthodontic products, including high frequency vibration technology device under the name VPro, dentist-directed clear aligner solutions under the name SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions under the name Byte; dental implant products, bone regenerative and restorative solutions, and educational programs; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products. In addition, it offers endodontic products comprising endodontic instruments and materials, drills, filers, sealers, irrigation needles, and other tools or single-use solutions; restorative products that include dental prosthetics, such as artificial teeth, dental ceramics, digital dentures, precious metal dental alloys, and crown and bridge porcelain products; small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers; and dental supplies, including dental anesthetics, prophylaxis paste, dental sealants, impression materials, teeth whiteners, and topical fluoride. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About ZimVie (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc. involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

