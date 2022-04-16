Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.30.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($81.52) to €71.00 ($77.17) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.13) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($69.20) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deutsche Post from €62.40 ($67.83) to €59.80 ($65.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
DPSGY stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20.
About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.
