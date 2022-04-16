Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 101,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.13) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($81.52) to €71.00 ($77.17) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €62.40 ($67.83) to €59.80 ($65.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

