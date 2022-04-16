Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 101,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.
Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.
