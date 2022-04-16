Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Brands Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

NASDAQ DBGI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 115,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. Digital Brands Group has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.