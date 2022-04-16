Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Brands Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ DBGI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 115,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. Digital Brands Group has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $8.80.
Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.
