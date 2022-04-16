DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRTT shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.44. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $42.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.