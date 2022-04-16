Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DISA remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Friday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 238.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 565,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,241,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

