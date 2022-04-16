DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -284.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.34.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

