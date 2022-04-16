DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 13.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,500,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at $792,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $652,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $268,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.