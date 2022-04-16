Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will announce $240.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.40 million and the lowest is $239.44 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $216.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $981.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.06 million to $987.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE DEI opened at $31.01 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $244,608,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 783,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after purchasing an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

