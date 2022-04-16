Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,900 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the March 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DPRO opened at $1.53 on Friday. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Draganfly by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Draganfly by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

