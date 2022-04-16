Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,900 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the March 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of DPRO opened at $1.53 on Friday. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.
About Draganfly (Get Rating)
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.
