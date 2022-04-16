Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Up 68.8% in March

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the March 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LYL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 23,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Dragon Victory International has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragon Victory International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dragon Victory International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragon Victory International Limited engages in the supply chain management platform services business in the People's Republic of China. It also offers customized cryptocurrency derivative products for cryptocurrency miners and institutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

