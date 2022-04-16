Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Update

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,783,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $4,417,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

DGNU opened at $9.80 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.