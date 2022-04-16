Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 296,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 455.5 days.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$22.15 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

