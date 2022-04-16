Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the March 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of TAKOF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

