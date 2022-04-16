DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 158.1% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.
DTF opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $15.10.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (Get Rating)
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (DTF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.