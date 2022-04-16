Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.38 billion and the highest is $6.55 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $26.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.94 billion to $26.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.75 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.40.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

