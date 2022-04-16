Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 508,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. 1.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:DXF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. 56,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,084. Dunxin Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises, and sole proprietors. It also offers microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.