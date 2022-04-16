DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTF remained flat at $$9.65 on Friday. 60,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,653. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

