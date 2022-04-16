Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 65.7% in March

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DLNG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 476,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $119.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

