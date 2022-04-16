E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EONGY shares. Citigroup lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on E.On from €12.00 ($13.04) to €12.50 ($13.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.23) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

