Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.64 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $107.91 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 166,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 179,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

