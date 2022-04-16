Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 440,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,693. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Eastside Distilling by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

