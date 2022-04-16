Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 62.2% in March

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,128,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

Shares of EVM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 114,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,355. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0381 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

