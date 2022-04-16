Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Up 107.0% in March

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 272,827 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1,049.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 126,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 115,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 534,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the period.

NYSE EFL traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,948. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

