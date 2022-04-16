Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,273,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,713,000 after buying an additional 207,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,665,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 106,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,629,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after buying an additional 65,960 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 849,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 332,189 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

