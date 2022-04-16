Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.11. 88,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,110. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

