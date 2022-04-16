Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 725,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $16.86.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.