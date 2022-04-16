Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 725,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 317,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 284.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.