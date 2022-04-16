Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 202,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.