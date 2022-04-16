Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 202,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $11.37.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
