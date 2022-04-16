Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,281,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,947,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,577,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,187,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,103,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter.

ETW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 202,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

