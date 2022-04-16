Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Edify Acquisition by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 469,595 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 38.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,462,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 403,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 329,217 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 298.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAC remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Edify Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

