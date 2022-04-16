Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Edison International posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $15.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

