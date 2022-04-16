EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

EDRVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.54) to €24.50 ($26.63) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.54) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

