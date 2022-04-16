EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.54) to €24.50 ($26.63) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.54) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $24.24 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

