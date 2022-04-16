EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Update

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EG Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $468,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EG Acquisition by 1,979.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 744,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 708,280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $9,628,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EG Acquisition by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

EGGF remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Friday. 148,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,494. EG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.