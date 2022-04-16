Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Update

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,863. The stock has a market cap of $244.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 179,960 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

