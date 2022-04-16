Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $221.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.42 and its 200 day moving average is $175.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 82.2% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

