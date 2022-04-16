Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Up 121.2% in March

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the March 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,046,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EEGI opened at 0.00 on Friday. Eline Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Graystone Education, Inc, provides various education services. It also offers consulting services to public and private institutions, including charter schools, private k-12 schools, and higher education institutions at the undergraduate and graduate level.

