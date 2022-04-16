Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. 43.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Elliott Opportunity II has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.