Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. 43.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Elliott Opportunity II stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Elliott Opportunity II has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.11.
Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
