Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMLAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of EMLAF stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

