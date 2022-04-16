Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

EMLAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Empire alerts:

EMLAF opened at $35.37 on Friday. Empire has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.