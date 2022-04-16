Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$43.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.72. Empire has a one year low of C$36.20 and a one year high of C$46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$359,854.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$65,534.56. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total value of C$510,124.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,996.52.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

