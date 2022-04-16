Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMP.A shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total transaction of C$510,124.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,996.52. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$359,854.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,534.56.

EMP.A opened at C$43.97 on Friday. Empire has a 1-year low of C$36.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

About Empire (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

