Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Update

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPWR opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

