Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives $22.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELEZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($22.83) to €21.50 ($23.37) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Endesa from €22.50 ($24.46) to €22.60 ($24.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ELEZY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. 20,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,380. Endesa has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

