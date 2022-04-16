Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,380. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELEZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Endesa from €21.00 ($22.83) to €21.50 ($23.37) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.46) to €22.60 ($24.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

