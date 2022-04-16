Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

ENLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.78) to €7.20 ($7.83) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $6.62 on Friday. Enel has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

