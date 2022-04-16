EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will report sales of $883.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $866.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $900.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $813.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NYSE ENS opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. EnerSys has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $100.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.